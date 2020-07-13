/
apartments with pool
59 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR with pool
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
7351 Hayden's WY
7351 Hayden Way, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Very nice home in the Brandons Way Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with walk in shower, whirlpool tub and his/hers sinks. Fireplace in living area, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
6855 Harlan AVE
6855 Harlan Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this cute Harber Meadows cottage with access to all neighborhood amenities. Pool, lakes, club house etc. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1425
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3315 Waterstone DR
3315 East Waterstone Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2053 sqft
Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3616 Clabber Creek BLVD
3616 Clabber Creek Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1736 Overcrest ST
1736 East Overcrest Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid to late June. Taking applications now. Adorable 3bd/2ba home with in ground swimming pool! *Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and pool maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1550
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3614 N. Tower Circle
3614 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
3614 N. Tower Circle Available 08/01/20 Three Bed / Three Bath with Fenced Yard and Community Pool - Pre-Leasing for August 2018 Convenient and contemporary floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)
