2 bed 2 bath apartments
69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$845
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2310 Orchard ST
2310 Orchard Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit . Great location . Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2009 Karrington Unit #E
2009 Karrington Ridge, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1175 sqft
Great Location! NIce 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, and I-49.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2208 Ellington DR Unit #D
2208 Ellington Drive, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Great Location! Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping and I-49.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$940
1112 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Leverett AVE Unit #203
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
904 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Township Hill
1 Unit Available
2430 Brophy CIR Unit #2
2430 North Brophy Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1122 sqft
Great Location Townehomes Central in Fayetteville. Low maintenance flooring on lower level. 1 year or greater lease commitments only. Agent Owned.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2155 W Skyler DR
2155 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse/condo with lots of extras. Spacious living room & kitchen with dining area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with a half bath downstairs. 1 car garage. Conveniently located & close to U of A.
