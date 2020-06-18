Rent Calculator
6005 Glenhaven Place
6005 Glenhaven Place
6005 Glenhaven Place
Location
6005 Glenhaven Place, Sherwood, AR 72120
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in the Sherwood area. This home has many amenities. Close to town for all shopping and entertainment needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have any available units?
6005 Glenhaven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sherwood, AR
.
Is 6005 Glenhaven Place currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Glenhaven Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Glenhaven Place pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Glenhaven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sherwood
.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Glenhaven Place does offer parking.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Glenhaven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have a pool?
No, 6005 Glenhaven Place does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have accessible units?
No, 6005 Glenhaven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Glenhaven Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Glenhaven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 Glenhaven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
