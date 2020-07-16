Rent Calculator
1 of 11
1625 S Dixieland RD
1625 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72758
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Great location for your business, corner lot, lot of traffic.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD have any available units?
1625 S Dixieland RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1625 S Dixieland RD have?
Some of 1625 S Dixieland RD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1625 S Dixieland RD currently offering any rent specials?
1625 S Dixieland RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 S Dixieland RD pet-friendly?
No, 1625 S Dixieland RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD offer parking?
No, 1625 S Dixieland RD does not offer parking.
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 S Dixieland RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD have a pool?
No, 1625 S Dixieland RD does not have a pool.
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD have accessible units?
No, 1625 S Dixieland RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 S Dixieland RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 S Dixieland RD has units with dishwashers.
