Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

901 Silverwood Trail

901 Silverwood Trail · (501) 834-6225
Location

901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR 72116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Silverwood Trail · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm. w/Vaulted Ceiling/Beams, Built-in Bookcase & Brick Fireplace that MAKES THE ROOM!! Eat-in Kitchen w/Built-in Hutch, Electric Cook-top, Wall Oven and Stainless Side by Side Refrigerator & Large Pantry in the Laundry Rm., Hardwood Floors throughout!!! Generous Bedrooms, Master suite features Window Seat. This ONE is a MUST SEE!!! 2-car Side Loading Garage, Fully Fenced Back yard w/Brick Patio. Sprinkler system, Landscaping INCLUDED!!! *Refrigerator-As Is

Heading South on Hwy 107, Right onto Osage Dr., Left onto Incas Dr., Right onto Silverwood Trl...Your New Home is on the Right, 901 Silverwood Trail!!

Discounted Rent may be considered for Active Duty Military with Long-Term Lease.

To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. We do not charge an Application Fee; we charge a Background Screening Fee of $35 per person age 18 and older.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5756645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Silverwood Trail have any available units?
901 Silverwood Trail has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Silverwood Trail have?
Some of 901 Silverwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Silverwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
901 Silverwood Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Silverwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Silverwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 901 Silverwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 901 Silverwood Trail does offer parking.
Does 901 Silverwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Silverwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Silverwood Trail have a pool?
No, 901 Silverwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 901 Silverwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 901 Silverwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Silverwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Silverwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
