Last updated April 14 2020

5204 Schaer Street

5204 Schaer Street · (501) 835-1203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5204 Schaer Street, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.5 with over 1150sq ft. large fenced back yard and carport. $750/mo and $500 deposit & fees. Other features include; hardwood floors, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, central heat/air, and more. 1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. Full video walk through from our website or by searching "5204 Schaer St." on youtube. All applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application fee of $35 per adult also paid on the website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Schaer Street have any available units?
5204 Schaer Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Schaer Street have?
Some of 5204 Schaer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Schaer Street currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Schaer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Schaer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Schaer Street is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Schaer Street offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Schaer Street does offer parking.
Does 5204 Schaer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Schaer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Schaer Street have a pool?
No, 5204 Schaer Street does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Schaer Street have accessible units?
No, 5204 Schaer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Schaer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Schaer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
