5204 Schaer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.5 with over 1150sq ft. large fenced back yard and carport. $750/mo and $500 deposit & fees. Other features include; hardwood floors, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, central heat/air, and more. 1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. Full video walk through from our website or by searching "5204 Schaer St." on youtube. All applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a separate application. Application fee of $35 per adult also paid on the website.