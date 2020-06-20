5100 Stratford Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with a beautiful stainless steel appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Patio

Security System

2 Car Garage

Ceiling Fans

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.