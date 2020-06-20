All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 5100 Stratford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
5100 Stratford Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:38 AM

5100 Stratford Road

5100 Stratford Road · (501) 209-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR 72116
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with a beautiful stainless steel appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Security System
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Stratford Road have any available units?
5100 Stratford Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Stratford Road have?
Some of 5100 Stratford Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Stratford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Stratford Road is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Stratford Road does offer parking.
Does 5100 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Stratford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 5100 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 5100 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Stratford Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5100 Stratford Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
River Pointe North
10600 Richsmith Lane
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity