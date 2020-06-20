5100 Stratford Road

Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen and bathrooms all have tile flooring.
The home comes with a beautiful stainless steel appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Security System
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fenced-in Yard
Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.