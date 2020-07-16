All apartments in North Little Rock
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:43 PM

3208 N Cypress Street

3208 North Cypress Street · (719) 359-2375
Location

3208 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR 72116
Park Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door. Don't be fooled by its age, this home also comes with a modern kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tin backsplash. Pet friendly to 1 pet (subject to approval, additional fees/rent required). Tenant pays for all utilities, responsible for landscaping, & is required to carry renter's insurance.
Pet friendly - all pets are subject to approval and additional fees/rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 N Cypress Street have any available units?
3208 N Cypress Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 N Cypress Street have?
Some of 3208 N Cypress Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 N Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
3208 N Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 N Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 N Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 3208 N Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 3208 N Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 3208 N Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 N Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 N Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 3208 N Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 3208 N Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 3208 N Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 N Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 N Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
