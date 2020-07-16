3208 N Cypress Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door. Don't be fooled by its age, this home also comes with a modern kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tin backsplash. Pet friendly to 1 pet (subject to approval, additional fees/rent required). Tenant pays for all utilities, responsible for landscaping, & is required to carry renter's insurance.

Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door. Don't be fooled by its age, this home also comes with a modern kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tin backsplash. This home won't be available for long!



Pet friendly - all pets are subject to approval and additional fees/rent.