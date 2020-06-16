All apartments in North Little Rock
311 W L Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

311 W L Avenue

311 West L Street · (501) 225-7968
Location

311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR 72116
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors. It has a small living room and a large den, a fully furnished kitchen, central heat and air, hardwoods and carpet, and window coverings. The house has a one-car garage, a large fenced yard and a storage building. Tenant will pay gas, water and electric, and will be responsible for yard care. Small pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W L Avenue have any available units?
311 W L Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 W L Avenue have?
Some of 311 W L Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 W L Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 W L Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W L Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 W L Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 311 W L Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 W L Avenue does offer parking.
Does 311 W L Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W L Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W L Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 W L Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 W L Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 W L Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W L Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 W L Avenue has units with dishwashers.
