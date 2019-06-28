305 West 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545. Lease terms 12 months, $900 security deposit, $35 application fee. Apply online at iRemodelProperties.com

