All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 305 West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
305 West 19th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:07 AM

305 West 19th Street

305 West 19th Street · (501) 580-6545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 West 19th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545. Lease terms 12 months, $900 security deposit, $35 application fee. Apply online at iRemodelProperties.com
Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545. Lease terms 12 months, $900 security deposit, $35 application fee. Apply online at iRemodelProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 West 19th Street have any available units?
305 West 19th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 West 19th Street have?
Some of 305 West 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 305 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 305 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 305 West 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Pointe North
10600 Richsmith Lane
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity