1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious. The living room is large enough for any family to gather for the holidays and the dining room open up directly in to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and counter tops to prepare those wonderful meals. This home also comes with Washer/Dryer connection and a nice porch outside of the house. Schedule a tour of the property today by calling 501-313-0617.



You can also take a look at our other properties at www.rlainvestments.com.



We Gladly accept Section 8/HUD Housing!!!



