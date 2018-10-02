117 College Park Circle

Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home. This Duplex Home located right off of Percy Machin Dr. in North Little Rock, AR has a spacious Living Room and Bedroom with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The Kitchen has enough room and storage for any bachelor, bachelorette, or couple to prepare meals and have a small dining room table plus it has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Your next Duplex Home is conveniently located near Rock Region Metro transit routes and minutes away from the on and off ramp of I-40 and I-30 for your morning and evening commute to and from your next Duplex Home. Other places nearby for your convenience is Paul's Donuts, Lindsey's Barbecue, and Tropical Smoothie. Now that you know a some of what your next Duplex Home has to offer, give our nice and friendly Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY. The way this Duplex Home is priced, it will not last long.



SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!



