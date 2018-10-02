All apartments in North Little Rock
117 College Park Circle

117 College Park Circle · (501) 313-0617
Location

117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 College Park Circle · Avail. now

$425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home. This Duplex Home located right off of Percy Machin Dr. in North Little Rock, AR has a spacious Living Room and Bedroom with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The Kitchen has enough room and storage for any bachelor, bachelorette, or couple to prepare meals and have a small dining room table plus it has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Your next Duplex Home is conveniently located near Rock Region Metro transit routes and minutes away from the on and off ramp of I-40 and I-30 for your morning and evening commute to and from your next Duplex Home. Other places nearby for your convenience is Paul's Donuts, Lindsey's Barbecue, and Tropical Smoothie. Now that you know a some of what your next Duplex Home has to offer, give our nice and friendly Leasing Agents a call at 501-313-0617 TODAY. The way this Duplex Home is priced, it will not last long.

SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!

Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, and Apartment Homes at www.ARhomesansrentals.com.

(RLNE4001600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 College Park Circle have any available units?
117 College Park Circle has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 117 College Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
117 College Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 College Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 College Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 117 College Park Circle offer parking?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 117 College Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 College Park Circle have a pool?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 117 College Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 117 College Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 College Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 College Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
