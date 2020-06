Amenities

*NORTH LITTLE ROCKS WHITE OAK VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD* Conveniently Located to Burns Park And Wild River Country This Two Level Home Built In 2012 Features 3 Bedrooms And Two Baths. It Also Has A Two Car Garage, Office, And A Second Living Area. The Kitchen Is Equipped With An Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher And Disposal. Lawn Care Included In Rent!! AVAILABLE MID JULY 2020!!