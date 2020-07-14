All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Vantage Point Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd · (501) 290-7046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We're Still Open! $399 Moves You In!* RENT & DEPOSIT INCLUDED! Move in by 7/10/2020 To Qualify! *With approved credit
Location

2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202
Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E110 · Avail. Sep 9

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit E109 · Avail. Oct 5

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit D301 · Avail. Aug 5

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B316 · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit A317 · Avail. Aug 5

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit E108 · Avail. Jul 30

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B310 · Avail. Aug 5

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage Point Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point. All of our apartments have a fully-equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. Select units also have wood-burning fireplaces. We have a fitness center, swimming pools, and courtyards with grills. Take advantage of these features as one of our residents!
Our community is near dining, shopping, and entertainment – plus our residents have quick access to Cantrell Road, I-630/430, and Downtown LR. We are a short drive from UAMS, AR Children's Hospital, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Vantage Point Apartment Homes is owned and managed by Monarch Investment and Management Group, ensuring that your apartment home and community living is backed by experienced professionals who care. We are here to serve you and create a superior rental experience. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months standard/6-11 months with $50 addtional monthly premium
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant (may be less with move-in special)
Deposit: Varies, based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Total weight limit of pets not to exceed 200 pounds.
Dogs
restrictions: Combined weight of animals cannot exceed 200 pounds. All breeds are welcome.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have any available units?
Vantage Point Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have?
Some of Vantage Point Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage Point Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage Point Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: We're Still Open! $399 Moves You In!* RENT & DEPOSIT INCLUDED! Move in by 7/10/2020 To Qualify! *With approved credit
Is Vantage Point Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Vantage Point Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
