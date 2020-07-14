Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking online portal

Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point. All of our apartments have a fully-equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. Select units also have wood-burning fireplaces. We have a fitness center, swimming pools, and courtyards with grills. Take advantage of these features as one of our residents!

Our community is near dining, shopping, and entertainment – plus our residents have quick access to Cantrell Road, I-630/430, and Downtown LR. We are a short drive from UAMS, AR Children's Hospital, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Vantage Point Apartment Homes is owned and managed by Monarch Investment and Management Group, ensuring that your apartment home and community living is backed by experienced professionals who care. We are here to serve you and create a superior rental experience. Welcome home!