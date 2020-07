Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley

Amenities

A winding boulevard lined with stately trees and welcoming street lights guides residents and guests to Olympus Chenal Valley. Our beautiful clubhouse features a collection of premium appointments and amenities and serves as the center of the upscale residential community of Chenal Valley Little Rock, AR apartments. Find comfort and relaxation in our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Optional fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private garages present residents with choices to customize your luxury apartment home at Olympus Chenal Valley. Our community boasts premium features as well, each of which has been exclusively designed to afford residents the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Here you will enjoy a daily coffee bar, a stunning outdoor fireplace, a 24-hour fitness center, a beautiful swimming pool, along with a wireless Internet café, and more. Our peaceful setting in a wooded area offers a peaceful community – and we are pet-friendly, too.