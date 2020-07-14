Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments. Our community offers a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes. Residents of our beautiful community enjoy stunning views of the lush scenery, oversized closets, and central air condtioning. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Pulaski Technical College, Baptist School of Nursing, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital are located just minutes from Bowman Heights Apartments, making it a great place to call home for students and medical staff alike. If you are looking for the ultimate affordable apartment living in Little Rock, visit us at Bowman Heights Apartments for a tour.



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours