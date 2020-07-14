All apartments in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR
Bowman Heights Apartments
Bowman Heights Apartments

420 Markham Mesa Pl · (833) 642-3533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free applications and administration fee!
Location

420 Markham Mesa Pl, Little Rock, AR 72211
Walnut Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I36 · Avail. Jul 24

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bowman Heights Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments. Our community offers a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes. Residents of our beautiful community enjoy stunning views of the lush scenery, oversized closets, and central air condtioning. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Pulaski Technical College, Baptist School of Nursing, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital are located just minutes from Bowman Heights Apartments, making it a great place to call home for students and medical staff alike. If you are looking for the ultimate affordable apartment living in Little Rock, visit us at Bowman Heights Apartments for a tour.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 bedroom $250, 2 bedroom $350 to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bowman Heights Apartments have any available units?
Bowman Heights Apartments has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Bowman Heights Apartments have?
Some of Bowman Heights Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bowman Heights Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bowman Heights Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Free applications and administration fee!
Is Bowman Heights Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bowman Heights Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bowman Heights Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bowman Heights Apartments offers parking.
Does Bowman Heights Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bowman Heights Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bowman Heights Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bowman Heights Apartments has a pool.
Does Bowman Heights Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bowman Heights Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bowman Heights Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bowman Heights Apartments has units with dishwashers.
