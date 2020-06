Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, move in ready, with hardwood flooring and new paint. Sitting in a convenient location of the popular Heights area, this property is only a few blocks from UAMS campus. Refrigerator included. Applicants should have a gross household monthly income equal to or greater than 3X the monthly rent. All information available at Deaton Group Realty. com/rentals, including self-showing instructions & application.