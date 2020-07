Amenities

This lovely townhome located minutes from Cantrell and 1-430, features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the floors are hardwood and carpet. The living room has a functioning fireplace. The kitchen is fully furnished with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and Dryer is provided. The property includes one car garage and storage. Property Liability Insurance is Required.