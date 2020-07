Amenities

Renovated 2019: 1 Bdrm Apt in Downtown LR. Featuring a spacious private bedroom with an open concept living room/kitchen layout. Washer, Dryer and Microwave in unit. Water is PAID by Owner. Tenant pays electric and must maintain renters insurance. ALL appliances are electric NO Pets NO Smoking. Move-in: 08/05/2020 Only 2 people per unit. Non-Refundable App Fee: $40 per Adult; Deposit: $600; Rent: $650. Copy and Paste This Link to Apply Online Today: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/913865