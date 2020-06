Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

REMODELED CONDO IN FAYETTEVILLE! - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY. NEW GRANITE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW SHOWERS. MOVE IN READY! ALL PICTURES ARE SAMPLE PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT.



(RLNE4672797)