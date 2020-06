Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want!, beautiful custom cabinets, and plenty of storage! fenced in side yard. Comes with all the appliances, including a washer and dryer!! fenced in side yard, we maintain the lawns, no more mowing!! Minutes from the U of A !!!!



(RLNE4509453)