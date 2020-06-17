All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

536 N. Salem

536 North Salem Road · (479) 267-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 536 N. Salem · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1902 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way. custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, 20 ft ceiling, gas fireplace, fenced in side yard with patio! community pool!! all appliances included and a washer & dryer!! MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!! Pets welcome with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee, breed restriction applies. 479-267-1600. This home can be held until May 2020!!!!!

(RLNE5429969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 N. Salem have any available units?
536 N. Salem has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 N. Salem have?
Some of 536 N. Salem's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 N. Salem currently offering any rent specials?
536 N. Salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 N. Salem pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 N. Salem is pet friendly.
Does 536 N. Salem offer parking?
No, 536 N. Salem does not offer parking.
Does 536 N. Salem have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 N. Salem offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 N. Salem have a pool?
Yes, 536 N. Salem has a pool.
Does 536 N. Salem have accessible units?
No, 536 N. Salem does not have accessible units.
Does 536 N. Salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 N. Salem does not have units with dishwashers.
