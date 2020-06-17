536 N. Salem

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way. custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, 20 ft ceiling, gas fireplace, fenced in side yard with patio! community pool!! all appliances included and a washer & dryer!! MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!! Pets welcome with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee, breed restriction applies. 479-267-1600. This home can be held until May 2020!!!!!



(RLNE5429969)