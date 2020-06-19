All apartments in Fayetteville
523 W Hawthorn ST.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

523 W Hawthorn ST

523 West Hawthorn Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Wilson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park. Enjoy private parking, a GIANT yard w/ patio seating, and 2 bedrooms. Decorated w/ photos of the U of A & Ozarks throughout.
Located in Wilson Park, a favorite amongst locals. Walking access to Dickson St, the U of A, & Bud Walton via trail (1 min away). OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 4 private (2 covered) parking spots, 1 King + 1 Queen bedroom, 2 55” Smart TVs, fully stocked kitchen w/ bar seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 523 W Hawthorn ST have any available units?
523 W Hawthorn ST has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 W Hawthorn ST have?
Some of 523 W Hawthorn ST's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 W Hawthorn ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 W Hawthorn ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 W Hawthorn ST pet-friendly?
No, 523 W Hawthorn ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 523 W Hawthorn ST offer parking?
Yes, 523 W Hawthorn ST does offer parking.
Does 523 W Hawthorn ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 W Hawthorn ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 W Hawthorn ST have a pool?
No, 523 W Hawthorn ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 W Hawthorn ST have accessible units?
No, 523 W Hawthorn ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 W Hawthorn ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 W Hawthorn ST does not have units with dishwashers.

