523 W Hawthorn ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking fireplace furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park. Enjoy private parking, a GIANT yard w/ patio seating, and 2 bedrooms. Decorated w/ photos of the U of A & Ozarks throughout.

Located in Wilson Park, a favorite amongst locals. Walking access to Dickson St, the U of A, & Bud Walton via trail (1 min away). OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 4 private (2 covered) parking spots, 1 King + 1 Queen bedroom, 2 55” Smart TVs, fully stocked kitchen w/ bar seating.