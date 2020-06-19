2497 Wilderness LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown Fayetteville, featuring 5 beds & *2* King Master Suites each with Smart TVs. Enjoy the back yard/living area surrounded by gorgeous Arkansas foliage. Our home showcases decor items from around the globe, giving it a unique feel. Centrally located in Fayetteville, it's easy to access both uptown Fay (6 min) & downtown Fay (5 min).