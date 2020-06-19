All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

2497 Wilderness LN

2497 North Wilderness Lane · (479) 372-7154
Location

2497 North Wilderness Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Township Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown Fayetteville, featuring 5 beds & *2* King Master Suites each with Smart TVs. Enjoy the back yard/living area surrounded by gorgeous Arkansas foliage. Our home showcases decor items from around the globe, giving it a unique feel. Centrally located in Fayetteville, it's easy to access both uptown Fay (6 min) & downtown Fay (5 min).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Wilderness LN have any available units?
2497 Wilderness LN has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 2497 Wilderness LN currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Wilderness LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Wilderness LN pet-friendly?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN offer parking?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not offer parking.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN have a pool?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN have accessible units?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 Wilderness LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 Wilderness LN does not have units with air conditioning.
