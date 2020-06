Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great townhouse in W Fayetteville. Home features carpet in living room that opens up to a large kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, fireplace, back patio for entertaining, new carpet in bedrooms and stairs, 2 master bedrooms with their own baths and walk in closets and half bath downstairs. 1 car garage and all appliances.