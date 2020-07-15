All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:00 PM

200 Granada Street - 3

200 East Granada Street · (479) 225-6779
Location

200 East Granada Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
North Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
This rental will be available June 20, 2020. It is the first apartment to undergo a full renovation - new paint, new waterproof LVP flooring throughout (no carpet except in closets), updated kitchen with new cabinet pulls, new granite countertops and backsplash, new sink and faucet, new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and stove, french patio doors with built in mini blinds, 2" blinds throughout, updated bathrooms with new cabinet pulls, new towel hooks, new faucets and vanities, new toilets, new water heater, updated lighting throughout, wireless thermostat keyless entry with new keyless entry lock on foyer doors and doors to garage. USB outlets in kitchen and bedrooms. NO MORE KEYS! New LVP flooring in foyer, new lighting in foyer and new carpet on stairwell.

Located in Sunbridge Villas subdivision - off of N. College Avenue in the center of Fayetteville, near banks, restaurants, U of A, Dickson Street, churches, Washington Regional Medical Center, Target/Walmart, Harp's grocery store, storage units - comes with refrigerator, microwave, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, a fenced in back yard, gas fireplace and one car garage with extra large driveway and parking lot to use adjacent to property - yard maintenance is included as well.

Adjacent to a green space where you can play with your pet!

Pet Friendly - three pets allowed - no aggressive breeds - $450 refundable pet deposit, plus $25 extra a month per pet.

Security deposit is $1300 - no utilities paid, one joint lease

Images are of how each unit is set up - pictures of new flooring, colors and progress of reno are included. The unit plan may be the opposite depending on what side of the building it is on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Granada Street - 3 have any available units?
200 Granada Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Granada Street - 3 have?
Some of 200 Granada Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Granada Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Granada Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Granada Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Granada Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Granada Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Granada Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 200 Granada Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Granada Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Granada Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 200 Granada Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Granada Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 200 Granada Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Granada Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Granada Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
