200 Granada Street - 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

This rental will be available June 20, 2020. It is the first apartment to undergo a full renovation - new paint, new waterproof LVP flooring throughout (no carpet except in closets), updated kitchen with new cabinet pulls, new granite countertops and backsplash, new sink and faucet, new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and stove, french patio doors with built in mini blinds, 2" blinds throughout, updated bathrooms with new cabinet pulls, new towel hooks, new faucets and vanities, new toilets, new water heater, updated lighting throughout, wireless thermostat keyless entry with new keyless entry lock on foyer doors and doors to garage. USB outlets in kitchen and bedrooms. NO MORE KEYS! New LVP flooring in foyer, new lighting in foyer and new carpet on stairwell.



Located in Sunbridge Villas subdivision - off of N. College Avenue in the center of Fayetteville, near banks, restaurants, U of A, Dickson Street, churches, Washington Regional Medical Center, Target/Walmart, Harp's grocery store, storage units - comes with refrigerator, microwave, full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, a fenced in back yard, gas fireplace and one car garage with extra large driveway and parking lot to use adjacent to property - yard maintenance is included as well.



Adjacent to a green space where you can play with your pet!



Pet Friendly - three pets allowed - no aggressive breeds - $450 refundable pet deposit, plus $25 extra a month per pet.



Security deposit is $1300 - no utilities paid, one joint lease



Images are of how each unit is set up - pictures of new flooring, colors and progress of reno are included. The unit plan may be the opposite depending on what side of the building it is on.