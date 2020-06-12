/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
134 Erin Unit #B
134 Erin Pl, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
Close to downtown Springdale 2 bed 1 bath 4-plex on the east side of Springdale. Home has vinyl plank flooring thru main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Stainless appliances. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Lawn care included.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Orchard ST
2310 Orchard Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit . Great location . Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Sisters AVE Unit #101
405 Sisters Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice apartment in Springdale. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, all appliances, vinyl wood floors throughout, & new paint.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$845
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2009 Karrington Unit #E
2009 Karrington Ridge, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1175 sqft
Great Location! NIce 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, and I-49.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2208 Ellington DR Unit #D
2208 Ellington Drive, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Great Location! Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to shopping and I-49.
1 of 5
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$940
1112 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Johnson
12 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2054 N Garland Ave 14
2054 North Garland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Unit 14 Available 07/15/20 2br Townhouse - Property Id: 297026 2br 1.5 bath townhouse. Just remodeled! New flooring! Washer/Dryer included! Water paid! End unit with plenty of parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
726 Van Gogh Pl
726 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
REMODELED CONDO IN FAYETTEVILLE! - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY. NEW GRANITE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW SHOWERS.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
766 W Poplar
766 West Poplar Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
766 W Poplar Available 07/01/20 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Stand alone home (RLNE4450995)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
722 W Van Gogh Pl
722 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
722 W Van Gogh Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Duplex in Fayetteville - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY RENTER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3141 Old Missouri RD
3141 North Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$770
1050 sqft
Available now this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, refrigerator and full size washer and dryer are provided. There is an exterior storage space under deck and the lawn is maintained by owner. Tree shaded deck that overlook a creek on the backside.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.
Similar Pages
Springdale 1 BedroomsSpringdale 2 BedroomsSpringdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringdale 3 BedroomsSpringdale Apartments with Balcony
Springdale Apartments with GarageSpringdale Apartments with GymSpringdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringdale Apartments with Parking