Apartment List
/
AR
/
centerton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Centerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
451 Halleck Coach RD
451 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Michael St
816 Michael Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1241 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath close to Centerton Schools - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood. 2 car attached garage and wood privacy fenced back yard. Living room features gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
245 Copper Oaks Drive
245 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
612 Wanda ST
612 Wanda Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1195 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Centerton. 2 car garage and chain link fenced back yard. Small pet considered with possible increase in rent with Sec. deposit increase.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
902 Oakwood ST
902 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1447 sqft
Newly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex for lease in Centerton! With quick access to HWY 102, this duplex features: 1 car garage, all bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs, central heat and air, eat-in-kitchen and ready to move in!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1042 Tarah Knolls CIR
1042 Tarah Knolls Circle, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2205 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home PLUS an office and formal dining room! You have to check out this great home for lease in Centerton, features include: granite countertops, split bedroom plan, 3 car garage, eat-in-kitchen and fenced backyard! Call

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
821 Meadowlands DR
821 Meadowlands Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1474 sqft
Bentonville schools. Additional $25 / month for 6 month lease term.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centerpoint
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house. It is 1149 sqft with a corner gas fire place in the living that makes the home so inviting.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
818 Oakwood Lane
818 Oakwood Ct, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
275 Copper Oaks Drive
275 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.

1 of 6

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Centerpoint
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
219 Graystone CIR
219 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice duplex in Centerton featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1 car garage. Vinyl wood in living carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher are included. New paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
141 Fox Glove ST
141 Foxglove St, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1255 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex with All appliances to convey. Vinyl flooring & carpet through out. Fenced yard for privacy and pets negotiable with additional deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1600 Eveningshade Lane
1600 Eveningshade Lane, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home featuring granite counter-tops, upgraded wood flooring throughout, a vaulted ceiling with an open kitchen and living space perfect for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
281 Graystone CIR
281 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice Duplex in Bentonville School District. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage. All appliances are included. Pets are negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2406 SW Juniper
2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
303 Abbey PL Unit #2
303 Northwest Abbey Place, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
Nice duplex in Bentonville close to elementary and middle school. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen, 1 car garage on cul-de-sac. Not far from downtown Bentonville.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 Deerfield Unit #1
3102 SW Deerfield Blvd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1487 sqft
Great Location!!! 3 bedrrom 2 bath duplex in Bentonville. Hardwood floor in main living area, granite counters, master on 1st floor. 2 car garage and fenced yard.
City Guide for Centerton, AR

Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield

Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Centerton, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Centerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Centerton 1 BedroomsCenterton 2 BedroomsCenterton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCenterton 3 BedroomsCenterton Apartments with Balcony
Centerton Apartments with GarageCenterton Apartments with GymCenterton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCenterton Apartments with ParkingCenterton Apartments with Pool
Centerton Apartments with Washer-DryerCenterton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCenterton Furnished ApartmentsCenterton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College