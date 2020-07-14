Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199 - up to 1.5x the monthly rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $20 utility set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; limit: 65 lbs per pet
Parking Details: We offer reserved covered parking for $20 per month and detached garages with remote access for $60 per month. Our open parking is free to everyone. Garage lot.
Storage Details: We offer additional storage units on-site for $20 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.