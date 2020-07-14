All apartments in Centerton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments

501 E Centerton Blvd · (479) 308-6014
Location

501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR 72719

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 913 · Avail. Aug 29

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1824 · Avail. Aug 13

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1814 · Avail. Aug 28

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 533 · Avail. Sep 14

$852

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 1027 · Avail. Aug 15

$872

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 633 · Avail. Sep 4

$902

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Just a short journey from Beaver Lake or the Bella Vista golf courses, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments is close to everything you love about picturesque Northwest Arkansas. While providing a peaceful retreat in the heart of the Ozarks, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments also offers the 21st century features to soothe the demands of a busy lifestyle. We provide our prospective residents with a generous selection of one and two bedroom apartments that will accommodate a multitude of income brackets. We feature essential qualities for gracious living, creative designs with richly-appointed amenities, and a professional staff ready to make your apartment community a true home: relax in our sparkling swimming pool, spend some quality time with your four-legged best friend at our exclusive dog park or pet spa, or sweat out the stress at our 24-hour fitness center and tanning room.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199 - up to 1.5x the monthly rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $20 utility set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; limit: 65 lbs per pet
Parking Details: We offer reserved covered parking for $20 per month and detached garages with remote access for $60 per month. Our open parking is free to everyone. Garage lot.
Storage Details: We offer additional storage units on-site for $20 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have any available units?
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments has 15 units available starting at $798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have?
Some of Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments offers parking.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments has a pool.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments has units with air conditioning.
