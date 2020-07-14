Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Just a short journey from Beaver Lake or the Bella Vista golf courses, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments is close to everything you love about picturesque Northwest Arkansas. While providing a peaceful retreat in the heart of the Ozarks, Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments also offers the 21st century features to soothe the demands of a busy lifestyle. We provide our prospective residents with a generous selection of one and two bedroom apartments that will accommodate a multitude of income brackets. We feature essential qualities for gracious living, creative designs with richly-appointed amenities, and a professional staff ready to make your apartment community a true home: relax in our sparkling swimming pool, spend some quality time with your four-legged best friend at our exclusive dog park or pet spa, or sweat out the stress at our 24-hour fitness center and tanning room.