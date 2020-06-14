/
furnished apartments
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical
1 Unit Available
502 Tourmaline
502 SE Tourmaline Mews, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2148 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Located downtown in the Bentonville Market District this NEWLY BUILT urban loft is the top pick for art enthusiasts, mountain bikers, or travelers looking to dive into all things
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
1 Unit Available
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.
1 Unit Available
1302 NE 3rd ST
1302 Northeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1619 sqft
Fully furnished executive housing in walking distance to Crystal Bridges. This home is available for short term rental. 3 Br and 2 Baths this home has been updated and includes all appliances, cookware, and yard maintenance.
1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
327 SE D ST
327 Southeast D Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, YEARS LEASE & WOULD CONSIDER LESS. *Enjoy 2300 sf of brand new living space fully furnished. *Four gorgeous bedrooms with premium mattresses & luxurious bedding.
1 Unit Available
2310 Oakwood AVE Unit #Cabin
2310 Oakwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Furnished rental in Bentonville! Beautiful views of the back deck and decorated very nice. Close to everything! Walmart home office, Neighborhood Market, Schools... and the Mountain Bike Trails are right behind the house! 3 Beds and 2.
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
212 SE A ST Unit #13
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
FURNISHED EXECUTIVE CONDO, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE SQUARE! Price reduced by 22%!! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to Crystal Bridges, and the new Momentary Museum, bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
Results within 10 miles of Centerton
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.
