Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area. End unit secluded in a nice setting that is well landscaped. Rooms are a good size, with a designated dining area and spacious living room. Single car garage. NO PETS Owner to manage with approved application.