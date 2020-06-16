Amenities

4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area. Fenced in backyard with covered patio, 3 car garage, and sprinkler system are just a few things that make this home a must see. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (no fridge). Master bathroom has double sinks, a jetted bathtub, and stand up shower. Lawn care will be provided by the owner and included in the monthly rent cost and you will also have access to the community pool. Call Teresa with questions or to set up a time to view this property, 479-582-9310. Or you can go to our website to fill out applications, rpmfirstchoice.com.



Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750

Application Fee: $55 per adult



