All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 4400 SW Acres Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
4400 SW Acres Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4400 SW Acres Ave

4400 Southwest Acres Avenue · (479) 582-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4400 SW Acres Ave · Avail. Jun 19

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area. Fenced in backyard with covered patio, 3 car garage, and sprinkler system are just a few things that make this home a must see. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (no fridge). Master bathroom has double sinks, a jetted bathtub, and stand up shower. Lawn care will be provided by the owner and included in the monthly rent cost and you will also have access to the community pool. Call Teresa with questions or to set up a time to view this property, 479-582-9310. Or you can go to our website to fill out applications, rpmfirstchoice.com.

Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750
Application Fee: $55 per adult

(RLNE5395255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 SW Acres Ave have any available units?
4400 SW Acres Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 SW Acres Ave have?
Some of 4400 SW Acres Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 SW Acres Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4400 SW Acres Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 SW Acres Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4400 SW Acres Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 4400 SW Acres Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4400 SW Acres Ave does offer parking.
Does 4400 SW Acres Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 SW Acres Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 SW Acres Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4400 SW Acres Ave has a pool.
Does 4400 SW Acres Ave have accessible units?
No, 4400 SW Acres Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 SW Acres Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 SW Acres Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4400 SW Acres Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity