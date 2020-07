Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Excellent rental opportunity in great location! This NW Bentonville home has 4 bedrooms, almost 1800 sq ft and comes with an above ground pool! Plenty of amenities like Granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including fridge, lots of closet space and more. Come view this home before its gone.