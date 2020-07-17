332 Crestview Dr.

Amenities

stainless steel fireplace media room oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Stunning Home in Bentonville! - We can't take our eyes off of this one! This home features an open concept living room under recessed lighting, a modern fireplace and gorgeous french doors that flood the home with natural light. Thanksgiving is at your house this year in your formal dining room that includes a wet bar! Making our way to the kitchen, you'll be greeted by subway tile back splash, double oven, eat-in ledge and all stainless Energy Star appliances. The best part... your very own home theater!! Furniture shown is optional. Call us today!



(RLNE5880354)