All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 332 Crestview Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
332 Crestview Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

332 Crestview Dr.

332 Crestview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Downtown Bentonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

332 Crestview Dr, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning Home in Bentonville! - We can't take our eyes off of this one! This home features an open concept living room under recessed lighting, a modern fireplace and gorgeous french doors that flood the home with natural light. Thanksgiving is at your house this year in your formal dining room that includes a wet bar! Making our way to the kitchen, you'll be greeted by subway tile back splash, double oven, eat-in ledge and all stainless Energy Star appliances. The best part... your very own home theater!! Furniture shown is optional. Call us today!

(RLNE5880354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Crestview Dr. have any available units?
332 Crestview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Crestview Dr. have?
Some of 332 Crestview Dr.'s amenities include stainless steel, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Crestview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
332 Crestview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Crestview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 332 Crestview Dr. offer parking?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 332 Crestview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Crestview Dr. have a pool?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 332 Crestview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Crestview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Crestview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCarthage, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University