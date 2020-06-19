All apartments in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR
313 NW A ST
313 NW A ST

313 Northwest a Street · (479) 372-7154
Location

313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
new construction
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat. Just * 1 BLOCK * from the town square & a 3 minute WALKING radius to dozens of downtown Bentonville's favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, & MTB Trails.

Freshly built, The Brownstone is top luxury. 4BR + 3.5 bath with a spacious living + kitchen space perfect for groups. 2 King Suites, 1 Queen, 1 Kids/Trundle Room.

Bike stand, pump, racks, and maps included! A perfect MTB trip.

This home was designed by a local mom and daughter interior design duo who specialize in the vacation rental experience – bright and spacious tones with plant life & natural woods, plush open seating areas, luxury beds, bedding, and towels, and one of a kind custom decor that makes this place unlike any other. Enjoy our private terrace out back with enough seating for six & beautiful patio lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 NW A ST have any available units?
313 NW A ST has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 NW A ST have?
Some of 313 NW A ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 NW A ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 NW A ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 NW A ST pet-friendly?
No, 313 NW A ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 313 NW A ST offer parking?
No, 313 NW A ST does not offer parking.
Does 313 NW A ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 NW A ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 NW A ST have a pool?
No, 313 NW A ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 NW A ST have accessible units?
No, 313 NW A ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 NW A ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 NW A ST has units with dishwashers.
