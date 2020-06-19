313 NW A ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar new construction

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat. Just * 1 BLOCK * from the town square & a 3 minute WALKING radius to dozens of downtown Bentonville's favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, & MTB Trails.



Freshly built, The Brownstone is top luxury. 4BR + 3.5 bath with a spacious living + kitchen space perfect for groups. 2 King Suites, 1 Queen, 1 Kids/Trundle Room.



Bike stand, pump, racks, and maps included! A perfect MTB trip.



This home was designed by a local mom and daughter interior design duo who specialize in the vacation rental experience – bright and spacious tones with plant life & natural woods, plush open seating areas, luxury beds, bedding, and towels, and one of a kind custom decor that makes this place unlike any other. Enjoy our private terrace out back with enough seating for six & beautiful patio lighting.