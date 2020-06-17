Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.



Located in a great Bentonville Subdivision with a community pool and fitness center! Garden home with open kitchen - family room. 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with two car garage. Home has granite counter tops, tiled flooring in wet areas, carpeted bedrooms, family room has hardwood floors. Fifteen minute drive to Walmart home office. This home is a must see.

Please call us today at 479-582-9310 for more information.



Showings will start March 17th with a 24 hour notice.



Pets welcome with additional fees and restrictions may apply, contact us for more information.



Rent: $1300

Depoist: $1300

Leasing Fee: $250 (taken out of deposit)

Application $55 per adult



