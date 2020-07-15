All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

2903 SW Tunica Ave

2903 Southwest Tunica Avenue · (479) 202-5013
Location

2903 Southwest Tunica Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Rental Opportunity in SW Bentonville close to everything. 3 Bed 2 bath & just over 2000 sq ft with all the amenities like granite counter tops, custom cabinets, crown molding, SS appliances, pantry, covered back patio, 6 ft privacy fenced yard and more! This one is as nice as they come for the price! **Pictures may not be of exact unit** Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have any available units?
2903 SW Tunica Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have?
Some of 2903 SW Tunica Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 SW Tunica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2903 SW Tunica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 SW Tunica Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 SW Tunica Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2903 SW Tunica Ave offers parking.
Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 SW Tunica Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have a pool?
No, 2903 SW Tunica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have accessible units?
No, 2903 SW Tunica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 SW Tunica Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 SW Tunica Ave has units with dishwashers.
