Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:53 AM

212 SE A ST Unit #13

212 Southeast a Street · (479) 696-0711
Location

212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED EXECUTIVE CONDO, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE SQUARE! Price reduced by 22%!! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to Crystal Bridges, and the new Momentary Museum, bike trails, and Walmart HQ. 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom, walk-in closet and includes top of the line energy efficient appliances. Lawn care included and bi-weekly cleaning available for $50 per visit. Off-street assigned parking - 1 parking spot with condo, nearby public parking as well for guests. NO PETS. Owner to manage property lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have any available units?
212 SE A ST Unit #13 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have?
Some of 212 SE A ST Unit #13's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 SE A ST Unit #13 currently offering any rent specials?
212 SE A ST Unit #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 SE A ST Unit #13 pet-friendly?
No, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 offer parking?
Yes, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 does offer parking.
Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have a pool?
No, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 does not have a pool.
Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have accessible units?
No, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 SE A ST Unit #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 SE A ST Unit #13 has units with dishwashers.
