212 SE A ST Unit #13

Amenities
FURNISHED EXECUTIVE CONDO, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE SQUARE! Price reduced by 22%!! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to Crystal Bridges, and the new Momentary Museum, bike trails, and Walmart HQ. 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom, walk-in closet and includes top of the line energy efficient appliances. Lawn care included and bi-weekly cleaning available for $50 per visit. Off-street assigned parking - 1 parking spot with condo, nearby public parking as well for guests. NO PETS. Owner to manage property lease.