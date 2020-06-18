All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

1302 NE 3rd ST

1302 Northeast 3rd Street · (479) 876-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 Northeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished executive housing in walking distance to Crystal Bridges. This home is available for short term rental. 3 Br and 2 Baths this home has been updated and includes all appliances, cookware, and yard maintenance. listed price is with tenant paying utilities, can also be rented at a higher rate to include all utilities. Great home for executive here for extended stay. Need a temporary home while you build, this is very conveniently located in Bentonville . No pets. Can also be rented at a higher rate to include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 NE 3rd ST have any available units?
1302 NE 3rd ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 NE 3rd ST have?
Some of 1302 NE 3rd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 NE 3rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
1302 NE 3rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 NE 3rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 1302 NE 3rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1302 NE 3rd ST offer parking?
No, 1302 NE 3rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 1302 NE 3rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 NE 3rd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 NE 3rd ST have a pool?
No, 1302 NE 3rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 1302 NE 3rd ST have accessible units?
No, 1302 NE 3rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 NE 3rd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 NE 3rd ST has units with dishwashers.
