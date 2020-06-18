1302 NE 3rd ST

Amenities
Fully furnished executive housing in walking distance to Crystal Bridges. This home is available for short term rental. 3 Br and 2 Baths this home has been updated and includes all appliances, cookware, and yard maintenance. listed price is with tenant paying utilities, can also be rented at a higher rate to include all utilities. Great home for executive here for extended stay. Need a temporary home while you build, this is very conveniently located in Bentonville . No pets. Can also be rented at a higher rate to include utilities.