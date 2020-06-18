1302 NE 3rd ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully furnished executive housing in walking distance to Crystal Bridges. This home is available for short term rental. 3 Br and 2 Baths this home has been updated and includes all appliances, cookware, and yard maintenance. listed price is with tenant paying utilities, can also be rented at a higher rate to include all utilities. Great home for executive here for extended stay. Need a temporary home while you build, this is very conveniently located in Bentonville . No pets. Can also be rented at a higher rate to include utilities.