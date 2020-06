Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more. Just minutes from Downtown Bentonville and the Walmart Home office to the East and Bentonville West High School to the West. **Pictures may not be of exact unit**