Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new carpet in the large living room, lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Large rooms. Laundry area and plenty of closets. Bonus room would be a great game room or storage. An ideal house in a quiet, established neighborhood.



• Click "Apply Now" to see rental requirements and to Get Started!

• $35 Application Fee

• Rently Self-Showing available!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833339?source=marketing



(RLNE5814911)