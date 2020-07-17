2501 18th Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Tuscaloosa location. The home has adequately sized rooms, a separate dining room, and large laundry area. There is a nice pecan tree in the front yard and the back yard is fenced. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Tuscaloosa location. The home has adequately sized rooms, a separate dining room, and large laundry area. There is a nice pecan tree in the front yard and the back yard is fenced. Only $895 a month.



Managed by: Jody Barber



(RLNE5787540)