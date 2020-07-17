All apartments in Tuscaloosa
2501 18th Avenue E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2501 18th Avenue E

2501 18th Avenue East · (205) 345-1810
Location

2501 18th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 18th Avenue E · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Tuscaloosa location. The home has adequately sized rooms, a separate dining room, and large laundry area. There is a nice pecan tree in the front yard and the back yard is fenced. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Tuscaloosa location. The home has adequately sized rooms, a separate dining room, and large laundry area. There is a nice pecan tree in the front yard and the back yard is fenced. Only $895 a month.

Managed by: Jody Barber

(RLNE5787540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 18th Avenue E have any available units?
2501 18th Avenue E has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
Is 2501 18th Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2501 18th Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 18th Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E offer parking?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E have a pool?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 18th Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 18th Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
