3783 PIERSON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Saybrook in sought after West Mobile. Hardwood flooring in Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Gas Fireplace in Family room and recessed lighting. Wonderful chef's kitchen with breakfast eat-in area plus breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances with gas stove and gas range. Spacious master bedroom, master bath with double sink vanities, tiled flooring, separate walk in closets, and separate shower and tub. Lots of crown molding and trims, and decorative colors throughout! The backyard won't disappoint. Completely fenced in back yard with a screened in back porch. Home has a 6 zone sprinkler system as well as a tank less hot water heater system. Call for your private showing today!!