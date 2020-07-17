3783 PIERSON DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful home in Saybrook in sought after West Mobile. Hardwood flooring in Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Gas Fireplace in Family room and recessed lighting. Wonderful chef's kitchen with breakfast eat-in area plus breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances with gas stove and gas range. Spacious master bedroom, master bath with double sink vanities, tiled flooring, separate walk in closets, and separate shower and tub. Lots of crown molding and trims, and decorative colors throughout! The backyard won't disappoint. Completely fenced in back yard with a screened in back porch. Home has a 6 zone sprinkler system as well as a tank less hot water heater system. Call for your private showing today!!