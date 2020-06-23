All apartments in St. Clair County
Find more places like 965 Maple Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Clair County, AL
/
965 Maple Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

965 Maple Trace

965 Maple Trce · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

965 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 965 Maple Trace · Avail. now

$1,010

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Home For Rent in Odenville - COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

3 bedroom/2 bath home for rent! Open floor plan, great neighborhood!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2596536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Maple Trace have any available units?
965 Maple Trace has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 965 Maple Trace currently offering any rent specials?
965 Maple Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Maple Trace pet-friendly?
No, 965 Maple Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair County.
Does 965 Maple Trace offer parking?
No, 965 Maple Trace does not offer parking.
Does 965 Maple Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Maple Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Maple Trace have a pool?
No, 965 Maple Trace does not have a pool.
Does 965 Maple Trace have accessible units?
No, 965 Maple Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Maple Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Maple Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Maple Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 965 Maple Trace has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 965 Maple Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct
Pell City, AL 35128
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir
Moody, AL 35004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALMadison, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALLincoln, ALOdenville, ALMargaret, ALClay, ALLeeds, ALTrussville, AL
Irondale, ALChelsea, ALOxford, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, ALBrook Highland, ALSylacauga, ALSaks, ALFultondale, ALTarrant, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity