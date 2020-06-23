All apartments in St. Clair County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

44 Lisa Lane

44 Lisa Ln · (205) 433-0170
Location

44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL 35146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

From the moment you pull into the drive, you'll know you're home! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features a open kitchen, large bedrooms, and a fenced back yard that will "WOW" you!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Lisa Lane have any available units?
44 Lisa Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
44 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Lisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 44 Lisa Lane offer parking?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 44 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 44 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Lisa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Lisa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
