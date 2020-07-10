The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre

Amenities

Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more. Just moments from your apartment you will enjoy dining and entertainment destinations such as Eastern Shore Lanes, The Fort, and The Eastern Shore Shopping Centre. Our community is located in the award-winning school district including Rockwell Elementary, Spanish Fort Middle, and Spanish Fort High. The Arlington at Eastern Shore is less with 1 mile from I-10 which will take you directly to Mobile or Pensacola Beach. When it’s time to stay in, you won’t be disappointed. Our community offers incredible amenities such as an upgraded fitness center, indoor basketball court, a guest suite, and a fishing lake! Your apartment includes conveniences like a washer and dryer in your home, plantation blinds, and garden tubs. The Arlington at Eastern Shore