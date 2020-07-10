All apartments in Spanish Fort
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre

10558 Eastern Shore Blvd · (251) 237-7153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2125 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 0121 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2422 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Unit 1622 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
trash valet
valet service
accessible
24hr maintenance
conference room
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more. Just moments from your apartment you will enjoy dining and entertainment destinations such as Eastern Shore Lanes, The Fort, and The Eastern Shore Shopping Centre. Our community is located in the award-winning school district including Rockwell Elementary, Spanish Fort Middle, and Spanish Fort High. The Arlington at Eastern Shore is less with 1 mile from I-10 which will take you directly to Mobile or Pensacola Beach. When it’s time to stay in, you won’t be disappointed. Our community offers incredible amenities such as an upgraded fitness center, indoor basketball court, a guest suite, and a fishing lake! Your apartment includes conveniences like a washer and dryer in your home, plantation blinds, and garden tubs. The Arlington at Eastern Shore

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000.00 or $175.00 Surety Bond
Move-in Fees: $200.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400-$560
limit: 2
rent: $15-$30
restrictions: Sheppards, Dobermans, Rotweilers, Pitbulls, Chows, Bull Mastiffs
Parking Details: No assigned parking.
Storage Details: Some units come with additional storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have any available units?
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre has 11 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have?
Some of The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre currently offering any rent specials?
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre is pet friendly.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre offer parking?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre offers parking.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have a pool?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre has a pool.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have accessible units?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre has accessible units.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre has units with air conditioning.
