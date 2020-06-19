All apartments in Prattville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:57 AM

778 East 6th Street

778 E 6th St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1282587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. A · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1282587?source=marketing

Very nice and updated 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath duplex in Prattville. Living room, dining room, kitchen with fridge, stove, and dishwasher, 2 very large bedrooms upstairs, washer and dryer connection in laundry room, and covered back patio. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $675. No Pets!

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 East 6th Street have any available units?
778 East 6th Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 778 East 6th Street have?
Some of 778 East 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
778 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 778 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 778 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 778 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 778 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 778 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 778 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 778 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 778 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 778 East 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 778 East 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
