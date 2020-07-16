All apartments in Prattville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:35 PM

625 Wisteria Road

625 Wisteria Rd · (480) 530-5538
Location

625 Wisteria Rd, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$965

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one and a half bath home located in the Camellia Estates Sub-Division in Prattville. This home offers a Living Room and a Den/Kitchen combo area. Other updates include newer paint, updated appliances, updated kitchen countertops, updated bathrooms, ceramic tile flooring throughout the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge 10,454 sf lot with a nice-sized storage shed to store your tools and whatnots. Huge covered patio to enjoy outdoor grilling and relaxing. Perfectly situated near restaurants, shopping venues, and not far from Downtown Prattville. Must be shown by appointment only. $45 application fee per adult on lease. Easy online application. Pets must be approved by owner prior to application. Sorry, no cats.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Wisteria Road have any available units?
625 Wisteria Road has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Wisteria Road have?
Some of 625 Wisteria Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Wisteria Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 Wisteria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Wisteria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Wisteria Road is pet friendly.
Does 625 Wisteria Road offer parking?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not offer parking.
Does 625 Wisteria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Wisteria Road have a pool?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 Wisteria Road have accessible units?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Wisteria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Wisteria Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Wisteria Road does not have units with air conditioning.
