625 Wisteria Road

Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one and a half bath home located in the Camellia Estates Sub-Division in Prattville. This home offers a Living Room and a Den/Kitchen combo area. Other updates include newer paint, updated appliances, updated kitchen countertops, updated bathrooms, ceramic tile flooring throughout the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge 10,454 sf lot with a nice-sized storage shed to store your tools and whatnots. Huge covered patio to enjoy outdoor grilling and relaxing. Perfectly situated near restaurants, shopping venues, and not far from Downtown Prattville. Must be shown by appointment only. $45 application fee per adult on lease. Easy online application. Pets must be approved by owner prior to application. Sorry, no cats.

