7113 Rolling Hills Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Turn-key colonial in Montgomery's most sought-after golf-course community! From the formal dining room, to the living room complete with a cozy fireplace, the functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Your inner chef will love the bright eat-in kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space to keep your counters clutter free. Upstairs, retreat to the master suite, complete with high ceilings and spacious en-suite bath . The large, fenced-in backyard provides a great area for loved ones to play . With an incredible location, this one-of-a-kind home will not last long. Schedule your exclusive home tour before it's gone!