Pike Road, AL
7113 Rolling Hills Blvd
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:28 PM

7113 Rolling Hills Blvd

7113 Rolling Hills Boulevard · (855) 440-8532
Location

7113 Rolling Hills Boulevard, Pike Road, AL 36116

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2151 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Turn-key colonial in Montgomery's most sought-after golf-course community! From the formal dining room, to the living room complete with a cozy fireplace, the functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Your inner chef will love the bright eat-in kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space to keep your counters clutter free. Upstairs, retreat to the master suite, complete with high ceilings and spacious en-suite bath . The large, fenced-in backyard provides a great area for loved ones to play . With an incredible location, this one-of-a-kind home will not last long. Schedule your exclusive home tour before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have any available units?
7113 Rolling Hills Blvd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Rolling Hills Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd offer parking?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have a pool?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7113 Rolling Hills Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
