/
/
dale county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
93 Apartments for rent in Dale County, AL📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
251-257 East Ave.
251 S East Ave, Ozark, AL
Studio
$600
4884 sqft
Four suite stand alone building, currently one occupied suite on a yearly lease with a long term tenant. Three available spaces for lease. Updated building with street parking and a side lot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 White Oak Circle
220 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1681 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL...
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
204 White Oak Circle
204 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL...
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
168 Lakeview Dr
168 Lakeview Dr, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES - Daleville, AL - All appliances, fenced yard, washer/dryer, pets negotiable, lakeside (RLNE5009061)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Westview Dr
245 Westview Dr, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1160 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW-all dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO animals!! Cute house that sits on a corner lot between Ann St and Westview with open yard, hard woods through out, new windows, wood burning fireplace, outside laundry room/storage and
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
134 White Oak Circle
134 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1618 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 County Road 1
1201 County Road 1, Dale County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2540 sqft
24 MONTH MINIMUM Custom new construction home with all the extras. Split floor plan with 4th bedroom having its own full bathroom and access to the rear covered porch. Outlets and hookups for television on back porch.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
150 White Oak Circle
150 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1802 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
91 Blackhawk Drive
91 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1176 sqft
91 Blackhawk Drive Available 05/21/20 Hilltop Subdivision in Daleville - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home w/2 car garage in Daleville; minutes from Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Dale County
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
143 S Springview
143 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1495 sqft
143 S Springview Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in Dunwoody.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Foxchase Lane
112 Foxchase Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1369 sqft
112 Foxchase Lane Available 09/02/20 Foxchase Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in Foxchase. All kitchen appliances included as well as washing machine/dryer in the laundry area. Exterior pest control and lawn care provided monthly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Courtyard Way
24 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1457 sqft
((AVAILABLE 08/07/2020 all dates are subject to changes)) NO Pets. Washer and dryer,3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, community pool, lawn care and pest control.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Palm Drive
115 Palm Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1240 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home with 1 car garage located just off Rucker Boulevard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, as well as washing machine and dryer. Fenced in back yard. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Winthrope Ln
105 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1405 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with 1 car garage located in the Wakefield HOA.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04
108 Ridgeway Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04 Available 08/19/19 108 Ridgeway Drive - All appliances, lawn care, no pets, washer/dryer No Pets Allowed (RLNE3414877)
Results within 5 miles of Dale County
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$705
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Foster St.
411 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Includes 5 offices, kitchen, alarm system and ample parking. Ideal office space for lawyer, accountant, engineer, architect or general office use.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3246 Ross Clark Circle
3246 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,500
1375 sqft
Three tenant building with one 1,725 SF end cap unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 4 offices (approximately 10 x 10), one larger office or conference room, a break room/ kitchenette, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dale County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Dothan, Pike Road, Ozark, and Donalsonville have apartments for rent.